Northwestern to sport black-white-black uniform combo against Purdue

For its final road game of the 2022 season against Purdue, Northwestern will wear a white jersey and black pants with a black helmet. The ‘Cats have brought out the combination five times, going 3-2 in those games.

Road Finale Combo



The Wildcats most recently used the combo against Nebraska in 2021, when they lost 56-7 in Lincoln. Coincidentally, Northwestern’s other loss in the uniform set also came on the road against the Huskers, when it lost 13-10 on a last-second field goal in 2018.

NU will sport its black helmets for the 40th time. It has worn the lids four times this year, most recently against Ohio State on Nov. 5. They also brought out the black headgear against Miami-Ohio and Wisconsin.

Northwestern will battle the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. You can catch the action on FS1.