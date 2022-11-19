Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Purdue

As the Wildcats look to spoil Purdue’s Senior Day, they will start Cole Freeman at quarterback. The sophomore will make his first start in purple as Northwestern tries to win its second game of the season.
Check out the information below to find out how to watch and follow the game, which starts in less than half an hour.
Broadcast Information
Location: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV/Streaming: FS1
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Purdue -17.5, O/U 44.5 (Oddsshark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: Brendan Sullivan (fractured sternum, out), Ryan Hilinski (undisclosed, out), Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (lower body, season)
Purdue: TBD
