Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Purdue

The ‘Cats look to pick up their first road conference win since they won in West Lafayette two years ago.

By Inside NU Archives
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Purdue at Northwestern Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Wildcats look to spoil Purdue’s Senior Day, they will start Cole Freeman at quarterback. The sophomore will make his first start in purple as Northwestern tries to win its second game of the season.

Check out the information below to find out how to watch and follow the game, which starts in less than half an hour.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Purdue -17.5, O/U 44.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Brendan Sullivan (fractured sternum, out), Ryan Hilinski (undisclosed, out), Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (lower body, season)

Purdue: TBD

