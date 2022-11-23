Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Auburn

After a comeback win over Liberty Tuesday night brought the ‘Cats to 5-0, Northwestern now faces a much tougher challenge. The Wildcats will have to battle No. 13 Auburn, who was ranked No. 1 in the country as recently as last season, for the Cancún Challenge and will put their undefeated record to the test. Here’s all the information you need to know going into Wednesday evening’s match:

Broadcast Information

Location: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (Cancún, Mexico)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, The Varsity Network

Betting Line

Auburn -7.5, O/U 134.5 (Action Network)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Julian Roper (undisclosed, out)

Auburn: N/A