Northwestern goes with black and purple uniform set against Ohio State

The ‘Cats are going with a unique uniform combination for their matchup with Ohio State, playing with the alternate black helmet with a purple “N,” black jersey and purple pants. This uniform combo has only been worn four times, and Northwestern has a 2-2 record wearing this set.

Fall Fit for Saturday



⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/qA4XnNi1Pt — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 4, 2022

The combo was most recently used during Northwestern’s first Big Ten home game in the 2019 season, in a matchup against Michigan State. Northwestern lost that game 31-10.

The black-black-purple set was first introduced with the sponsorship of Under Armour in 2012, and made its debut against Illinois in November of that season. The Wildcats took down the Fighting Illini 50-14, and Pat Fitzgerald later earned his first postseason win over Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl.

The alternate black helmets have been worn 36 times since their introduction in 2012, and this will be the ninth time that the helmet will be worn while wearing black jerseys. Saturday’s family weekend matchup with No. 2 Ohio State in this special uniform combo will kick off at Ryan Field at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.