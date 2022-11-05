 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Ohio State: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

The No. 2 team in the country comes to town for Parents and Family Weekend.

Two teams and programs trending in totally opposite directions clash at blustery Ryan Field. Will the weather be able to keep Northwestern in the game (or at least within the spread)? Follow along here for all updates.

Broadcast Information

Stadium: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Time: 11:00 a.m.

TV/Streaming: ABC

Radio: WYLL-AM 1160, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Information

Ohio State -38, O/U 55.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: Coco Azema (season), Josh Priebe (knee - season)

Ohio State: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring), TreVeyon Henderson (foot), Cameron Brown, Bradley Robinson (knee), Kourt Williams, Kamryn Babb

