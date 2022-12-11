Gamethread/How to watch Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

After an upset win in East Lansing a week ago over then-No. 20 Michigan State, Northwestern heads back to Evanston to take on Prairie View A&M (4-4, 0-0 SWAC). The Wildcats will look to pick up their second straight win as they take on the Panthers.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Information

Northwestern -16.5, O/U 130 (Action Network)

Injury Report:

Northwestern: Julian Roper (TBD)

Prairie View A&M: None