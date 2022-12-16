BREAKING: Peter Skoronski declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Per a statement from his Twitter page on Friday morning, All-American offensive tackle Peter Skoronski has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft this spring.

Skoronski is projected to be one of the best offensive lineman prospects in the draft, and could potentially be the first lineman off the board in April. He is set to join former Wildcat and Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater as the second tackle from Northwestern selected in the first round in the last three years. Like Slater, Skoronski will enter the draft with eligibility remaining.

If Skoronski is selected before the 13th pick — which is where Slater came off the board in 2021 — he will become NU’s highest draft pick since seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Hinton, whom the Denver Broncos picked fourth overall in the 1983 NFL Draft.

As Skoronski noted in his statement, he will look to become the second member of his family to play in the NFL. His grandfather Bob played 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and started at tackle during the team’s five NFL championships in the 1960s.

In just three seasons, the junior star’s list of accomplishments in Evanston is as lengthy as anyone that has donned the purple and white. Earlier this week, he became Northwestern’s first ever unanimous All-American. Skoronski was also named as the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year for his performance this past season, and he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. Additionally, the Park Ridge native has earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in the past two seasons, as well as a second-team nod after his freshman season.

Skoronski started in all 33 games during his three seasons with the ‘Cats, including their Citrus Bowl victory over Auburn in 2021. He played an integral role in paving the way for Evan Hull to rush for over 1,000 yards in 2021. Skoronski has also excelled against the pass rush — his 93.7 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade in 2022 is tops among all FBS offensive linemen in the past two seasons.

The first round of the NFL Draft will begin on Apr. 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. Skoronski will look to become the third first-round pick to play under Pat Fitzgerald, following Slater and Cleveland Browns 2021 first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II.