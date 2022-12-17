Gamethread/How to watch DePaul at Northwestern

The last time Northwestern men’s basketball faced DePaul in 2019, it narrowly lost to the 12-1 Blue Demons, 83-78. This afternoon, the ‘Cats will look to get revenge on their local rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
NU will sport Chicago-themed uniforms today, which the team’s seniors designed.
Designed by our seniors @rd3_rd3 @booboo_buie @rob_beran @ChaseAudige pic.twitter.com/pdab0DjV73— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 13, 2022
This is the fourth time in five seasons in which Northwestern has played in jerseys that the seniors helped create. The Wildcats are 1-2 in those games, and will look to even that record today.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Northwestern -8.5, O/U 134.5 (BetMGM)
Injury Report
Northwestern: None
DePaul:
Caleb Murphy (Wrist) — OUT
Nick Ongenda (Hand) — OUT
Yor Anei (Undisclosed) — OUT
Jalen Terry (Knee) — Questionable
