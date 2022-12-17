Gamethread/How to watch DePaul at Northwestern

The last time Northwestern men’s basketball faced DePaul in 2019, it narrowly lost to the 12-1 Blue Demons, 83-78. This afternoon, the ‘Cats will look to get revenge on their local rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

NU will sport Chicago-themed uniforms today, which the team’s seniors designed.

This is the fourth time in five seasons in which Northwestern has played in jerseys that the seniors helped create. The Wildcats are 1-2 in those games, and will look to even that record today.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -8.5, O/U 134.5 (BetMGM)

Injury Report

Northwestern: None

DePaul:

Caleb Murphy (Wrist) — OUT

Nick Ongenda (Hand) — OUT

Yor Anei (Undisclosed) — OUT

Jalen Terry (Knee) — Questionable