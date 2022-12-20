SUBMIT YOUR HOLIDAY MAILBAG QUESTIONS

Between a 1-11 football season, two roller coaster basketball seasons, a pair of NCAA Tournament runs in the fall and a loaded upcoming slate of spring sports, there’s a lot to talk about regarding Northwestern athletics. Our editor in chief, Gavin Dorsey, will do his best to answer whatever Wildcat or holiday questions you may ask, so fire away in the replies below!

WINTER MAILBAG TIME



Drop any and all questions below for me (@gjdorsey7) to include in a mailbag later this week — from Northwestern to the best holiday tunes, everything’s game! — Inside NU (@insidenu) December 19, 2022