Gamethread/How to watch Ohio State at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

After enduring its gauntlet of a nonconference schedule, Northwestern women’s basketball will host undefeated No. 3 Ohio State tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena to kick off its conference slate. The 'Cats will look to beat the Buckeyes for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Read below for info about how to watch and listen to tonight's action!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Ohio State -17, O/U 145.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)