Gamethread/How to watch Brown at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

Riding a four-game win streak, Northwestern hosts Brown Thursday afternoon as it looks to wrap up nonconference play with a win. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wildcats’ final 2022 match:
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Northwestern -13.5, O/U 128 (Sportsline)
Injury Report
Northwestern - No injuries
Brown - G Dan Friday, QUESTIONABLE, Leg
