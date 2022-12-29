 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Brown at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

The ‘Cats look to wrap up non-con play with a win.

Riding a four-game win streak, Northwestern hosts Brown Thursday afternoon as it looks to wrap up nonconference play with a win. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wildcats’ final 2022 match:

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -13.5, O/U 128 (Sportsline)

Injury Report

Northwestern - No injuries

Brown - G Dan Friday, QUESTIONABLE, Leg

