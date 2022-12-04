Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Michigan State

Nearly a full year ago, Northwestern traveled to East Lansing, Mich. to take on the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans without Pete Nance. Against all odds, the Wildcats roared to a thrilling 64-62 win. Now, the ‘Cats return to face Tom Izzo’s No. 20 squad in their first taste of conference action.

Broadcast Information

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Betting Information

MSU -6, O/U 127 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II (TBD)

Michigan State: F Malik Hall (foot, TBD)