It’s finally the postseason, and that means rankings are in full swing. After mostly wrapping up our position reviews, Inside NU voted on the 10 best players from Northwestern’s football season. Although the record may say 1-11, there were plenty of stud athletes on the roster. Starting tomorrow, we’ll count down each of the top 10 players with their own article, with one of the writers explaining why they voted that way. But for now, here are the composite and individual player rankings from 2022:

2022 Northwestern Football Player Rankings Rankings Composite Gavin Dorsey Iggy Dowling Bradley Locker David Gold Brendan Preisman Adam Beck Jason Boué Patrick Winograd Leo Tesler Jake Mozarsky Zain Bando Ryan Cole Ethan Segall Margaret Fleming Rankings Composite Gavin Dorsey Iggy Dowling Bradley Locker David Gold Brendan Preisman Adam Beck Jason Boué Patrick Winograd Leo Tesler Jake Mozarsky Zain Bando Ryan Cole Ethan Segall Margaret Fleming 1 Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Evan Hull Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski 2 Evan Hull Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Evan Hull Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Evan Hull Peter Skoronski Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull 3 Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Malik Washington Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore 4 Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher 5 Bryce Gallagher Jeremiah Lewis Xander Mueller Rod Heard II Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Adetomiwa Adebawore Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington 6 Malik Washington Malik Washington Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Malik Washington Brendan Sullivan Cam Mitchell Sean McLaughlin Adam Stage 7 Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Jeremiah Lewis Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Brendan Sullivan Luke Akers Malik Washington Jeremiah Lewis Bryce Gallagher Luke Akers Xander Mueller Xander Mueller Cam Mitchell 8 Jeremiah Lewis Bryce Gallagher Brendan Sullivan Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington Luke Akers Malik Washington A.J. Hampton Jr. Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Rod Heard II Adam Stage Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis Xander Mueller 9 Brendan Sullivan Adam Stage Malik Washington Jeremiah Lewis Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis A.J. Hampton Jr. Jeremiah Lewis Rod Heard II Rod Heard II A.J. Hampton Jr. A.J. Hampton Jr. A.J. Hampton Jr. A.J. Hampton Jr. A.J. Hampton Jr. 10 A.J. Hampton Jr. A.J. Hampton Jr. Luke Akers Sean McLaughlin Luke Akers Rod Heard II Luke Akers Malik Washington Luke Akers Brendan Sullivan Xander Mueller Bryce Gallagher Luke Akers Malik Washington Andrew Clair

