It’s finally the postseason, and that means rankings are in full swing. After mostly wrapping up our position reviews, Inside NU voted on the 10 best players from Northwestern’s football season. Although the record may say 1-11, there were plenty of stud athletes on the roster. Starting tomorrow, we’ll count down each of the top 10 players with their own article, with one of the writers explaining why they voted that way. But for now, here are the composite and individual player rankings from 2022:
2022 Northwestern Football Player Rankings
|Rankings
|Composite
|Gavin Dorsey
|Iggy Dowling
|Bradley Locker
|David Gold
|Brendan Preisman
|Adam Beck
|Jason Boué
|Patrick Winograd
|Leo Tesler
|Jake Mozarsky
|Zain Bando
|Ryan Cole
|Ethan Segall
|Margaret Fleming
|1
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Evan Hull
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|Peter Skoronski
|2
|Evan Hull
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Evan Hull
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Evan Hull
|Peter Skoronski
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|3
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Malik Washington
|Evan Hull
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|4
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Bryce Gallagher
|Bryce Gallagher
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Bryce Gallagher
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Bryce Gallagher
|Cam Mitchell
|Bryce Gallagher
|5
|Bryce Gallagher
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Xander Mueller
|Rod Heard II
|Cam Mitchell
|Cam Mitchell
|Bryce Gallagher
|Bryce Gallagher
|Bryce Gallagher
|Cam Mitchell
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Malik Washington
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Bryce Gallagher
|Malik Washington
|6
|Malik Washington
|Malik Washington
|Bryce Gallagher
|Malik Washington
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Malik Washington
|Brendan Sullivan
|Cam Mitchell
|Sean McLaughlin
|Adam Stage
|7
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Brendan Sullivan
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Malik Washington
|Brendan Sullivan
|Luke Akers
|Malik Washington
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Bryce Gallagher
|Luke Akers
|Xander Mueller
|Xander Mueller
|Cam Mitchell
|8
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Bryce Gallagher
|Brendan Sullivan
|Bryce Gallagher
|Malik Washington
|Luke Akers
|Malik Washington
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Malik Washington
|Rod Heard II
|Adam Stage
|Brendan Sullivan
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Xander Mueller
|9
|Brendan Sullivan
|Adam Stage
|Malik Washington
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Brendan Sullivan
|Jeremiah Lewis
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|Jeremiah Lewis
|Rod Heard II
|Rod Heard II
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|10
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|A.J. Hampton Jr.
|Luke Akers
|Sean McLaughlin
|Luke Akers
|Rod Heard II
|Luke Akers
|Malik Washington
|Luke Akers
|Brendan Sullivan
|Xander Mueller
|Bryce Gallagher
|Luke Akers
|Malik Washington
|Andrew Clair
Rankings Facts & Stats
- OT Peter Skoronski was a near unanimous first rank, earning 13 No. 1 picks out of 14 writers.
- The top three selections of 13 of the 14 voters consisted of Skoronski, RB Evan Hull and DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, albeit not necessarily in that order.
- Defense made up six spots on the list, while the offense had four. Special teams was not represented, although Luke Akers finished just a point behind A.J. Hampton Jr. at 11th.
- Adebawore was ranked the No. 1 defensive player in 13 of the 14 ballots. In those 13, Cam Mitchell got the second-best defensive vote total with nine. Bryce Gallagher was ranked No. 2 in the other four, plus the No. 1 defensive player by one ballot.
- QB Brendan Sullivan finished in ninth, appearing on seven ballots.
- WR Malik Washington had the greatest range of rankings, getting as high No. 3 but also as low as No. 10.
- Outside of the top 10, the other players receiving votes were Akers, Rod Heard II, Adam Stage, Sean McLaughlin and Andrew Clair.
