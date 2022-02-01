Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

You already know the drill. Northwestern takes on Rutgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena tonight, hoping to break their four-game losing streak and earn their first home conference win of the season. Feel free to follow along with the action in the comments down or over on Twitter with us @insidenu.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR 89.3 FM
Online: Fox Sports
Betting Line
Northwestern -5.0, O/U 132.5 (Oddsshark)
Loading comments...