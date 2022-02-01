 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

NU in search of a much-needed win.

NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Rutgers Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

You already know the drill. Northwestern takes on Rutgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena tonight, hoping to break their four-game losing streak and earn their first home conference win of the season. Feel free to follow along with the action in the comments down or over on Twitter with us @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR 89.3 FM

Online: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Northwestern -5.0, O/U 132.5 (Oddsshark)

