 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern-Minnesota: Radio, streaming

A game scheduled for 2021 being played in 2022? Neat deal.

By Inside NU Archives
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a clash originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve but postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program, Northwestern travels to Minnesota today to take on the Golden Gophers. Veronica Burton and company will try to stretch their win streak to three and further bolster their case for an NCAA Tournament berth in Minneapolis. Feel free to follow along in this gamethread or with us on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Radio: 89.3 FM WNUR Sports

Streaming: B1G+ (Subscribers only)

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...