Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at No. 13 Illinois: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After a big victory at home over Indiana and former-Wildcat Miller Kopp, Northwestern (12-10, 5-8 B1G) travels down south to face in-state rival No. 13 Illinois (17-6, 10-3 B1G) at the State Farm Center. The ‘Cats have already faced the Illini once this year, falling 59-56 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in what was an ugly game for both teams. Feel free to follow along with the action in the comments down below or over on our Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM 720

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Illinois -10, O/U -140 (Oddsshark)