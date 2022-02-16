Gamethread/How to Watch No. 5 Purdue at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

After getting shellacked by an Ivey-less Purdue weeks ago in West Lafayette, the Wildcats have their chance for revenge tonight, this time with the superstar guard back in action. It’s a must-win for Northwestern and the fans still holding out hope that a miracle run could propel this team to the fringes of a tournament birth. It should be a good one here at Welsh-Ryan.
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL)
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Radio: 89.3 FM WNUR Sports
Streaming: Big Ten Network
