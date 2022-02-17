 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Indiana: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Can the ‘Cats hunt down the Hoosiers?

Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following their thrilling upset of then-No. 4 Michigan in double overtime on Sunday, Joe McKeown’s Northwestern Wildcats are back on the road this evening with a chance for another top-five upset against No. 5 Indiana. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Indiana -13, O/U 129.5 (Bovada)

