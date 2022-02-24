Gamethread/How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

Coming off a dominant win at Illinois, Northwestern returns to Evanston just in time for the class of 2022’s senior night. An impactful group of players, Veronica Burton, Courtney Shaw, Sydney Wood and Jess Sancataldo are set to be honored in tonight’s matchup against Purdue, and graduate student Lauryn Satterwhite will take the floor one last time along with them. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:00 P.M. CT

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Online: B1G+ (Subscribers Only)