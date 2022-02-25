Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Penn State: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After picking up a win at home over Nebraska, Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 B1G) now travels to University Park, Penn. to take on the 11-13 Penn State Nittany Lions. These two teams have already face each other once this season, with Penn State mounting a second half comeback and walking out of Welsh-Ryan Arena with a 74-70 victory over the Wildcats. Feel free to follow along with tonight’s action in the comments down below or over on our Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: WGN Radio AM 720

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Penn State -2, O/U 129 (Oddsshark)