Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Nebraska: TV, radio, streaming, money line

We’re just under 30 minutes away from tipoff between Northwestern men’s basketball (10-10, 3-8 B1G) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-16, 0-11 B1G). Considering the Cornhuskers have yet to win a conference game this year under Fred Hoiberg, this game should be viewed as an absolute must win for the Wildcats. Feel free to follow along with us in the comments of this gamethread or over on Twitter @insidenu.
Broadcast Information
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM 720
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Betting Line
Northwestern -3.5, O/U 146.5 (Oddsshark)
