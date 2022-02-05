Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Nebraska: TV, radio, streaming, money line

We’re just under 30 minutes away from tipoff between Northwestern men’s basketball (10-10, 3-8 B1G) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-16, 0-11 B1G). Considering the Cornhuskers have yet to win a conference game this year under Fred Hoiberg, this game should be viewed as an absolute must win for the Wildcats. Feel free to follow along with us in the comments of this gamethread or over on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM 720

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Northwestern -3.5, O/U 146.5 (Oddsshark)