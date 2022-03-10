Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

Following yesterday’s huge second half comeback, the Northwestern Wildcats retake the court in Indianapolis for their second game in 24 hours, this time taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. These two teams have faced off once this season, with Iowa walking away with a 82-61 victory just 10 days ago. Follow along with us here in the gamethread and on Twitter for updates throughout the night!

Broadcast Information

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Game Time: ~1:00 P.M. CT (30 minutes after the end of Michigan vs. Indiana)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM, WGN Radio-AM 720

Streaming: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Northwestern +8.5, O/U 147 (Odds Shark)