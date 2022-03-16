FOR ONE LAST TIME WE ARE ASKING YOU FOR MAILBAG QUESTIONS!!!

Sadly, all things must come to an end (save for Jordan Bohannon’s college basketball career).

In the coming weeks, the reign of Daniel Olinger, Mac Stone and Ben Chasen as the Editors in Chief of Inside NU will be closing, and a new, possibly less sarcastic era shall begin.

To close, we thought it would only be right to ask you for some mailbag questions, ranging on anything from how we project the 2022 Northwestern football team to bounce back after a turbulent season, to our spiciest and quite possibly worst takes on local food chains in Evanston given the responses to our last Q&A session on Twitter.

Drop your questions in the comments below or in the replies to this tweet below. Thanks!