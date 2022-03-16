BREAKING: Veronica Burton named a third-team AP All-American

For the first time in program history, a Northwestern Wildcat has found herself on an AP All-American team, and who better to do it than the point guard who has distinguished herself as maybe the single greatest player in program history (depending on how you feel about Nia Coffey and Anucha Browne Sanders).

The first Wildcat in program history to land on one of the three AP All-America teams.



Veronica Burton. .#GoCats pic.twitter.com/egvnoVf9A4 — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) March 16, 2022

Every word that can be said about Burton has been said on this site. This season, she won her third consecutive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, finished tops in the nation with an absurd 4.0 steals per game, sixth in the nation in assists at 6.4 per game, averaged a career high 17.8 points per game and led an incredibly young team to a solid conference showing and wins over teams that garnered a No. 2 and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Really all that was missing was another shot in March Madness for the Backcourt Burglar, but alas, not everything can be a perfect storybook ending.