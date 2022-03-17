A haiku for every 2021-22 Northwestern men’s basketball game

Two years ago, just a few days after the sports world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I wrote one haiku for every Northwestern men’s basketball game for the 2019-20 season. The haikus weren’t perfect, but I felt they encapsulated that season well enough. Now, after a one year hiatus, they’re back and (hopefully) better than ever. Enjoy, and thank you for reading the only form of poetry I know how to write.
Eastern Illinois (November 9, 2021, 80-56 W)
Eastern Illinois,
Northwestern’s first opponent,
‘Cats won easily.
1-0
High Point (November 12, 2021, 95-60 W)
Wow, 95 points?!
And Pete Nance had 22!
Pretty impressive.
2-0
New Orleans (November 16, 2021, 83-67 W)
Privateers scared us,
As they led in the second,
But NU stormed back.
3-0
Fairleigh Dickinson (November 18, 2021, 82-46 W)
Ryan Young was good,
You could even call him great,
Nance added 19.
4-0
Providence (November 22, 2021, 77-72 L) (Roman Legends Classic)
Northwestern’s first loss,
Game sponsored by ED pills,
Let’s forget this one.
4-1
Georgia (November 23, 2021, 78-62 W) (Roman Legends Classic)
Second ED game,
Northwestern dominated though,
So we can remember.
5-1
Wake Forest (November 30, 2021, 77-73 L)
This was a thriller,
It went to OT, sadly,
Demon Deacs prevailed.
5-2
Maryland (December 5, 2021, 67-61 W)
First conference game!
The Terrapins hung in late,
The ‘Cats squeaked one out.
6-2, 1-0 B1G
NJIT (December 12, 2021, 70-52 W)
Another non-con,
What is a NJIT?
Who knows, ‘Cats won though.
7-2, 1-0 B1G
Illinois-Springfield (December 20, 2021, 90-50 W)
Division II school?
In late December? What now?
Very easy win.
8-2, 1-0 B1G
No. 10 Michigan State (January 2, 2022, 73-67 L)
No students allowed,
A very, very green crowd,
A close loss to boot.
8-3, 1-1 B1G
Penn State (January 5, 2022, 74-70 L)
No students again,
Had to play a role as the
‘Cats choked another.
8-4, 1-2 B1G
No. 13 Ohio State (January 9, 2022, 95-87 L)
Scored 87,
But gave up just a bit more,
In a close defeat.
8-5, 1-3 B1G
Maryland (January 12, 2022, 94-87 L) (2OT)
Sadness enveloped,
All of Welsh-Ryan after
Double overtime.
8-6, 1-4 B1G
No. 10 Michigan State (January 15, 2022, 64-62 W)
No Pete Nance? Oh no!
Just kidding! ‘Cats don’t need him
For this huge upset.
9-6, 2-4 B1G
No. 8 Wisconsin (January 18, 2022, 82-76 L)
Johnny Davis, good!
Chucky beat the buzzer too,
‘Cats ran out of luck.
9-7, 2-5 B1G
No. 4 Purdue (January 23, 2022, 80-60 L)
Words cannot describe
How bad of a loss this was
sigh sigh sigh sigh sigh
9-8, 2-6 B1G
Michigan (January 26, 2022, 72-70 L)
What’s that, a late lead?
Cute! It would be a shame if
That lead disappeared.
9-9, 2-7 B1G
No. 24 Illinois (January 29, 2022, 59-56 L)
An ugly first half,
And an ugly second half,
Cockburn is too big.
9-10, 2-8 B1G
Rutgers (February 1, 2022, 79-78 W) (OT)
Led by 24,
Won by one, that’s comedy.
A win is a win?
10-10, 3-8 B1G
Nebraska (February 5, 2022, 87-63 W)
Whoa, blowout alert!
This one wasn’t close at all,
Wildcats win big!
11-10, 4-8 B1G
Indiana (February 8, 2022, 59-51 W)
Miller Kopp’s return,
Boos and airball chants galore,
A three-game win streak!
12-10, 5-8 B1G
No. 13 Illinois (February 13, 2022, 73-66 L)
There goes the win streak,
Cockburn is still very large,
Champaign with no Cham.
12-11, 5-9 B1G
No. 5 Purdue (February 16, 2022, 70-64 L)
Do not be fooled, friend,
This scoreline is deceiving,
Purdue won with ease.
12-12, 5-10 B1G
Minnesota (February 19, 2022, 77-61 L)
What the heck happened?
No, seriously! HOW? WHAT?
Man, this was brutal.
12-13, 5-11 B1G
Nebraska (February 22, 2022, 77-65 W)
Silly Nebraska,
The ‘Cats are your kryptonite!
Fred Hoiberg fell off.
13-13, 6-11 B1G
Penn State (February 25, 2022, 67-60 L)
Silly Northwestern,
Penn State is your kryptonite!
John Harrar gets boards.
13-14, 6-12 B1G
No. 24 Iowa (February 28, 2022, 82-61 L)
As hope dims further,
The Hawkeyes slam the door shut,
Nothing left but tears.
13-15, 6-13 B1G
Minnesota (March 6, 2022, 75-62 W)
Three special players,
Honored pregame, Nance went off,
‘Cats win for seniors!
14-15, 7-13 B1G
Nebraska (March 9, 2022, 71-69 W) (Big Ten Tournament)
The marquee matchup,
‘Cats fell behind, but stormed back!
A tournament win!
15-15, 8-13 B1G
No. 24 Iowa (March 10, 2022, 112-76 L) (Big Ten Tournament)
This one was just sad,
Hawkeyes set a points record,
BRB, crying.
15-16, 8-14 B1G
Thank you for reading my celebration of Northwestern men’s hoops. I hope you enjoyed. Here’s to a better season next year!
