BREAKING: Ryan Young has entered the transfer portal

Though he only cracked Chris Collins’ starting five once during the 2021-22 Northwestern Men’s Basketball season, Ryan Young remained a kickstarter for the Wildcats’ offense in the paint. The New Jersey native was poised to fill former starter Pete Nance’s role in NU’s lineup next season until this announcement, first reported by Verbal Commits:

Northwestern C Ryan Young has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/JFBeZn9iq2 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 24, 2022

Yikes.

It now looks like there’s a chance Collins and company will be without their likely starting center for the 2022-23 season given the departure of Ryan Young, who was set to fill the shoes of likely-departing senior Pete Nance.

Young was productive during his 2021-22 go around — he averaged nine points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, all while playing only about 17 minutes each appearance. Currently a redshirt junior, Young is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, including his COVID year. If Young does decide to depart, Northwestern will lose one of its most experienced players.

The announcement comes in the wake of a statement released last week by Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg that suggested Collins would keep his job through the offseason and into the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Young is the first Wildcat to enter the portal since NU concluded its season with a 112-76 rout at the hands of Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.