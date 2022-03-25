BREAKING: Veronica Burton declares for the WNBA Draft

After one of the most successful careers in Northwestern women’s basketball history, Veronica Burton is taking her talents to the next level.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the star point guard announced her intention to declare for the WNBA Draft, thanking Northwestern, Head Coach Joe McKeown, her family and more.

This place has meant the world to me. Forever thankful pic.twitter.com/Cu31lD6Sca — Veronica Burton (@Veronicaab22) March 25, 2022

During her last year in Evanston, Burton posted an award-winning campaign. The 5-foot-9 senior started in all of the Wildcats’ 29 contests, averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.0 steals per game. Burton was the first Northwestern women’s basketball player to ever be named to an AP All-America team, earning Third Team Honors. Moreover, Burton was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the coaches and media and earned her third consecutive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Burton led NU to a win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. However, Burton and the ‘Cats fell short against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals, losing 72-59 despite 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks from Burton. The game was ultimately the last of her illustrious college basketball career after Northwestern was not selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament and the Wildcats declined a WNIT bid.

According to recent mock drafts, Burton will likely be considered for a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, held on April 11. Bleacher Report’s Jackie Powell had Burton being selected at No. 12 overall by the Connecticut Sun, while ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel did not list Burton in her first-round mock.

While no easy feat, McKeown and Northwestern will look to younger players — namely Jillian Brown, Melannie Daley and Caileigh Walsh — as they attempt to contend in a post-Burton world next season.