 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern - Minnesota: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

New, 5 comments

Postseason play is here!

By Inside NU Archives
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

March is here, and it’s do or die time for the Northwestern Wildcats. Coming off of a regular season-closing loss in Nebraska, the ‘Cats are in search of a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers — who defeated them earlier in the season in Minneapolis — to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Game Time: 5:30 P.M. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Northwestern -4, O/U 136.5 (Bovada)

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...