Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern - Minnesota: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

March is here, and it’s do or die time for the Northwestern Wildcats. Coming off of a regular season-closing loss in Nebraska, the ‘Cats are in search of a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers — who defeated them earlier in the season in Minneapolis — to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.
Broadcast Information
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Game Time: 5:30 P.M. CT
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Streaming: Fox Sports
Betting Line
Northwestern -4, O/U 136.5 (Bovada)
