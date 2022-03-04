Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern - Iowa: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After sliding by Minnesota to open their time at the Big Ten Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats now are presented with their biggest game of the season against the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes. The ‘Cats and Hawks have split the season series thus far, with each team picking up a close win against the other on the road. Now, in order to greatly enhance its NCAA Tournament qualification chances, NU will need to down Caitlin Clark and company for a fourth time in five tries over the last two years. Follow along with us on Twitter (@insidenu) or in the comments down below for today’s gamethread.

Broadcast Information

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Game Time: 5:30 P.M. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Iowa -7.5, O/U 148.5 (Bovada)