Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: TV, radio, streaming, betting line

After a 21-point defeat at the hands of the ranked Iowa Hawkeyes last Monday, the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 B1G) return home to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 B1G) in their regular season finale. It’s Senior Night for the Wildcats, and Pete Nance, Elyjah Williams and Ryan Greer will be honored pregame. Feel free to follow along with the action in the comments down below or over on Twitter with us @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 6:30 P.M. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Northwestern -7.5, O/U 137 (Oddsshark)