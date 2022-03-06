BREAKING: Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin wins third consecutive Big Ten title

Dread it, run from it — destiny Ryan Deakin arrives all the same.

That’s right folks, for the third year in a row, Deakin has won the Big Ten crown in the 157-lb wrestling division.

Deakin thoroughly controlled his match with Michigan’s Will Lewan the whole way through, never trailing and winning 7-2 after three periods. With this victory, Deakin has also managed to maintain his perfect record here in his senior season.

All that’s left for this Wildcat legend is the NCAA national championships, which will be held from March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.