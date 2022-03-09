Gamethread/How To Watch Northwestern-Nebraska: TV, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

After a long and ultimately disappointing season, it all comes down to this for the Wildcats. Northwestern is set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Indianapolis after having secured the 12th seed in the Big Ten Tournament, with the winner set to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. Despite having beaten Nebraska in both of the teams’ previous matchups, NU cannot afford to underestimate the Huskers, who enter on a three-game winning streak. Follow along with us here in the Gamethread and on Twitter for updates throughout the night!

Broadcast Information

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Game Time: 5:00 P.M. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM, WGN Radio-AM 720

Streaming: Fox Sports

Betting Line

Northwestern -4, O/U 144.5 (Odds Shark)