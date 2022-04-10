WNBA Mock Draft Roundup: Veronica Burton

Veronica Burton’s illustrious Northwestern career may be over, but the next chapter has only just begun for the star point guard.

One of the greatest to ever suit up in the purple and white, Burton played in 115 games during her distinguished four years in Evanston. The Newton, Mass., native averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds, four steals and 0.9 blocks per game this past season while leading Northwestern to a 17-12 overall record.

The three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year’s trophy case is certainly decorated already, having led her team to the WNIT Championship in 2019, a Big Ten regular season title in 2020 and the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Now, she’ll add one more item to the shelf — the draft cap of one fortunate team.

With the draft quickly approaching, we’ve compiled a roundup of where the top WNBA Draft analysts believe the Northwestern legend will land. Burton will have the chance to become the fourth Wildcat ever drafted to the W, joining Amy Jaeschke in 2011 (round three, pick three) the Atlanta Dream’s Nia Coffey in 2017 (round one, pick five) and Lindsay Pulliam last year (round three, pick three). Here’s what the experts had to say:

ESPN: Pick No. 14 (R2 P2) to Washington Mystics

ESPN did not include any commentary beyond the first round, but predicted Burton as the seventh guard off the board.

SB Nation: Pick No. 10 (R1 P10) to Indiana Fever

“A three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who amassed 394 steals in four collegiate seasons, Burton was often tasked with carrying the lion’s share of the playmaking for an offensively limited Northwestern team; although she plays with the push needed from WNBA point guards, she wouldn’t be overtaxed in Indiana, and her ability to set the tone of a game on defense would be a welcome addition to a backcourt that lacks a point-of-attack defender.”

Winsidr: Pick No. 7 (R1 P7) to Dallas Wings

“Dallas lost multiple close games last year, in part because their best offensive guard duo—Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey—was also their worst defensive one. Burton should fix that.

She’s proven to be a capable scorer and playmaker with a bounce to her game that should help her adapt to faster, bigger, stronger WNBA defenders. But her offense is ancillary on this team. She’ll likely be making decisions against rotating defenses, and she has the first step to drive to the basket for a score as well as the wherewithal to take open shots, if that’s the better option.

Her biggest value to this team will be as a guard stopper who provides cover for Ogunbowale and Mabrey by taking the more difficult assignment. Burton should slot into the role Moriah Jefferson played last year—if she makes the team—and she’s capable of providing similar playmaking, while being a massive upgrade on defense. A quintet of Burton, Alisha Gray, Kayla Thornton, Satou Sabally, and Izzy Harrison could potentially be a scary defensive proposition for opponents to navigate while also retaining enough offensive dynamism and playmaking to capitalize on advantages created on defense.”

Lines: Pick No. 7 (R1 P7) to Dallas Wings

Lines did not include any commentary with its mock draft, but had Burton as the second guard selected behind South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson.

Just Women’s Sports: Pick No. 14 (R2 P2) to Washington Mystics

“Burton would add depth at the guard spot and bring a defensive tenacity and toughness that Thibault seems to covet in his guards. Burton can score the ball and facilitate, and she plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor, most notably as an elite on-ball defender. She has a chance to make a lot of noise in the league.”

W Basketball Blog: Pick No. 7 (R1 P7) to Dallas Wings

W Basketball Blog did not include any commentary with its mock draft, but had Burton as the third guard selected behind FGCU’s Kierstan Bell and South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson.

Fansided: Pick No. 12 (R1 P12) to Connecticut Sun

“The final pick of the first round belongs to Connecticut. With Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman both hitting free agency after this season, I think Curt Miller’s team will go guard here. Burton and Christyn Williams are the best point guard prospects after Henderson, but I lean Burton because I think she’s going to be better defensively and is the better passer, which is useful on a team where she’d be asked to take a backseat to the bigs and to focus on setting up players like Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner.”