Reactions from Veronica Burton’s draft night

Three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. All-American. Big Ten Regular Season Champion.

And now, Dallas Wing.

After four incredible years at Northwestern, Veronica Burton is moving onto her next challenge in the WNBA. The seventh overall pick will bring her talents to Dallas, where she joins former Notre Dame standout Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings’ backcourt.

Burton described the elated feeling of being drafted in the post-draft press conference.

“These are the moments that you dream about as a young woman, as a young girl,” she said. “I think to just kind of see the hard work finally really pay off, it was just an unmatched feeling.”

The Backcourt Burglar took to Twitter to shoutout the Wings fandom.

Cannot wait to get started!!!! https://t.co/7YS6bEiCox — Veronica Burton (@Veronicaab22) April 12, 2022

Burton’s Northwestern teammates showed love to their former team captain at their draft watch-party, along with a video tribute to her time in Evanston (you might even see our name in there somewhere).

The squad watching @Veronicaab22’s name get called at the draft.



All love. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/Nl2axklMas — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) April 12, 2022

A legacy unlike any other.



An unforgettable four years – now it's time for the league. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/hSmeQuf3hw — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) April 12, 2022

Burton’s family, a family known for its presence in the Big Ten, was super excited for the move, especially as seen in this photo of her father (and former Northwestern quarterback) Steve Burton rocking the cowboy hat.

Congrats to Veronica Burton drafted 7th overall by the Dallas Wings in the #WNBADraft - I think her dad is ready #WBZ pic.twitter.com/HRhL5yalr9 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) April 11, 2022

MY SISTER IS A FIRST ROUND PICK TO THE WNBA!!!! @Veronicaab22



LET’S GO @DallasWings !!!!!! — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) April 11, 2022

Her future teammate, Ogunbowale, got in on the congratulations as well.

I like her already! https://t.co/zO2BjGaJTi — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) April 12, 2022

She even got a call from the GOAT himself! TB12 X VB12 — the crossover we never knew we needed.

All-in-all, there are few players nationwide who are as universally loved by their fanbase than Burton. She is leaving behind countless unforgettable performances at Welsh-Ryan Arena while playing under-the-radar for most of her collegiate career—the now-WNBA draftee attributes her modesty through it all to her time in Evanston.

“I think at a program like Northwestern, it’s hard to get respect. It’s hard to be seen as a top program, she said. “But I think that humility really just allowed me to be more motivated and drive me more.”

The Backcourt Burglar will be sorely missed at NU, but for her, the sky is the limit in the W.

“I went to the right place at Northwestern, and I hope that’s the same with Dallas.”