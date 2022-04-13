PODCAST: All things Veronica Burton and the WNBA with James Kay

As a site that covers collegiate sports, the WNBA is not necessarily our forte here at Inside NU. However, James Kay of the Chicago Tribune knows his stuff, and he was gracious enough to speak with newly transitioned Editor-In-Chief Sarah Effress about Veronica Burton and her new role as a Dallas Wing.

Kay works at the Chicago Tribune (see his profile here) covering the Sky, including the team’s recent 2021 championship run. In addition, he co-hosts and produces The Skyhook Podcast and writes for The Next Hoops, where he wrote this awesome piece about VB12.