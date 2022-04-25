BREAKING: Pete Nance declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

Northwestern senior Pete Nance has declared for the NBA Draft, per an announcement posted to the forward’s Twitter account Monday afternoon:

Notably, Nance will maintain his collegiate eligibility, allowing him to pursue a fifth and final year at Northwestern should he elect to pull out of draft consideration by the June 1 deadline to do so. For now, though, the Ohio native’s decision gives him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his father and eldest brother Larry Nance Sr. and Jr., respectively, both of whom achieved success in the Association.

Since earning his first start in the 2019-2020 go-around, Nance has made a consistent impact on the court for Chris Collins’ squad. His latest season, however, was undoubtedly his most impressive. Nance led the ‘Cats in several stat categories, averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while earning himself his first All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Nance joins graduate student Elyjah Williams in pursuit of a coveted NBA roster spot come June.