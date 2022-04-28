Hello, faithful Inside NU readers. It is once again time to ask your burning questions and hope for the answer you were looking for. This is also newly promoted Editor-in-Chief Sarah Effress’ first mailbag — no pressure.
With that said, drop your questions in the comments below (hopefully in our brand new, awesome commenting platform courtesy of Coral and Vox) or in the replies to this tweet below. Thanks!
IT'S MAILBAG TIME— Inside NU (@insidenu) April 27, 2022
There's a first for everything! Send in some questions for @saraheffress's first mailbag as EIC Yay! Fun! Run it up!!
Loading comments...