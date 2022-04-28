BREAKING: Northwestern lands UTEP graduate transfer Tydus Verhoeven

Just days after signing his second prospect of the 2022 cycle, Chris Collins is back on the recruiting trail again, this time via the transfer portal.

Northwestern announced Thursday it had inked UTEP graduate transfer Tydus Verhoeven, a 6-foot-9 forward from Manteca, Calif. Verhoeven took to Twitter to share the news of his commitment.

The 23-year-old began his career at Duquesne in 2017 but transferred to UTEP following his first season. After sitting out a year due to eligibility rules, Verhoeven spent three years in El Paso, starting 64 of his 85 games there. During his senior season, Verhoeven averaged 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a block per game on 51.2% shooting. The Miners went 20-14 this past season before losing in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

With the transfer of Verhoeven, Northwestern begins to rebuild a frontcourt that will likely lose its two highest scorers — Pete Nance to the draft and Ryan Young to the transfer portal. Potentially losing the two bigs looms large over the program, and Verhoeven will look to add depth to a frontcourt that will consist of senior Robbie Beran, junior Matthew Nicholson and first-year Luke Hunger.