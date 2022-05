We’re a few hours away from Northwestern Softball’s second matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. On day two of the Evanston Regional, the ‘Cats face McNeese who run-ruled Notre Dame yesterday. Feel free to follow along in this gamethread or on Twitter @NUSBCats.

Broadcast Information

Location: Sharon J. Drysdale Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Subscription only)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM