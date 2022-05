We’re less than an hour away from Northwestern Softball’s Regional Final matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. On day three of the Evanston Regional, the ‘Cats face McNeese one again in hopes of a guaranteed trip to Tempe for the Super Regional. Feel free to follow along in this gamethread or on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Sharon J. Drysdale Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Subscription only)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM