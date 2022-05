We’re less than an hour away from Northwestern Lacrosse’s Final Four matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In their third straight semifinal, the ‘Cats face No. 1 North Carolina for a shot at a trip to the national championship game. Feel free to follow along in this gamethread or on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Homewood Field (Baltimore, Md.)

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPNews

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM