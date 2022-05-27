Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Arizona State (NCAA Super Regionals, Game One)

It’s Super Regional Weekend in America, and the Northwestern Wildcats — the NCAA Tournament’s 9-seed — find themselves in Tempe, Ariz. for Game One of a best-of-three series with the Pac-12 Champion and 8-seed Arizona State Sun Devils. With ace Danielle Williams in the circle, the ‘Cats are seeking the first of two wins that would send them to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2007. Use the information below to tune in, and follow along with us on twitter at @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (and online using the ESPN App)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting line: Arizona State -200 (Bovada)