Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Arizona State (NCAA Super Regionals, Game Two)

After an absolute barnburner of a series opener, which went 11 innings and saw Northwestern ace Danielle Williams toss 179 pitches in a complete game win, the 9-seed ‘Cats need just one more win over hosting 8-seed Arizona State to book their first trip to the Women’s College World Series in 15 years. It’s a late night first pitch out west, so who knows what could happen in Game Two. Use the information below to tune in, and follow along with us on Twitter at @insidenu and using the hashtag #CatsAfterDark.

Broadcast Information

Location: Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (and online using the ESPN App)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting line: Arizona State -135 (Bovada)