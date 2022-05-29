Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Arizona State (NCAA Super Regionals, Game Three)

It all comes down to this: Game Three. With their backs against the wall for the first time in this NCAA Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats need a win in the series rubber-match against 8-seed Arizona State to push themselves into the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2007. Use the information below to tune in, share your thoughts on the game in the comments section below and follow along with us on Twitter at @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (and online using the ESPN App)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting line: Arizona State -170 (Bovada)