Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Oklahoma (Women’s College World Series, Round One)

The Northwestern Wildcats have made it all the way to the Women’s College World Series and now will face their first test of the weekend in the form of defending national champion and 1-seed Oklahoma. NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo and her Sooners will take on Danielle Williams and the ‘Cats, with each team vying to stay on the winner’s side of their bracket and move one step closer to the championship final. Use the information below to tune in, share your thoughts on the game in the comments section below and follow along with us on Twitter at @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. CT (or shortly after, depending on the finish of the prior matchup)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (and online using the ESPN App)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting line: Oklahoma -700 (Bovada)