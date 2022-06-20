Best articles on Northwestern women’s sports: 2021-22

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we’ve compiled some of our favorite stories from the 2021-22 academic year about women’s sports at Northwestern. Ranging from individual player features to game stories, the pieces below come from both Inside NU and a variety of other student publications at Northwestern.

Veronica Burton and Northwestern women’s basketball

The Wildcats enjoyed a year that featured highlights both on and off the court. Notably, Veronica Burton capped off her senior year at NU with a third-team All-American nod and her WNBA debut after she was drafted seventh overall by the Dallas Wings. Read about the magic behind the Backcourt Burglar’s success, Lauryn Satterwhite’s career game on Senior Night, and their team’s advocacy off the floor.

May 15: Veronica Burton grows Texas-sized wings (Daily Northwestern)

March 17: Built through faith and fervor, Northwestern phenom Veronica Burton is set to conquer the WNBA

March 3: Northwestern’s women’s basketball continues to push for change (North by Northwestern)

February 25: Lauryn Satterwhite puts on career performance in last appearance at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Spring sports: Lacrosse and softball blossom

Kate Drohan and Kelly Amonte Hiller’s squads fueled Northwestern to one of its most successful spring seasons ever. A Women’s College World Series appearance and a Final Four berth within a week of each other revealed the excellent leadership qualities of the upperclassmen who led the way. Learn more about those stars, their paths to Evanston and their best moments in purple.

May 26: Rachel Lewis was made for moments like these

May 10: Playing for something bigger: The Shanleys’ story (WNUR Sports)

May 30: In remarkable comeback win over Arizona State, Northwestern demonstrates four years worth of grit

May 28: For Northwestern’s four graduates, five years of impact are greater than a single afternoon of defeat

May 19: The Spring of the Wildcat is here. Come to Evanston and bask in its glory

Fall sports: Field hockey captures a national title, Rachel McCardell earns nationals bid

In late November, Northwestern field hockey defeated Liberty in Ann Arbor, Mich., to win its first national championship ever. Coach Tracey Fuchs and her team not only overcame adversity on the field (beating No. 2 Iowa as an underdog to advance to the Final Four), but off the field also with preseason uncertainty due to the pandemic. Likewise, Rachel McCardell put Northwestern cross country on the national map with a stellar fall despite a short offseason.

November 15: Northwestern earns highest finish in 20 years, McCardell qualifies for nationals (Daily Northwestern)

May 25: Tracey Fuchs discusses Northwestern’s first field hockey national championship

November 23: National title brings things full circle for Northwestern in more ways than one