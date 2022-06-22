Best articles on Northwestern women’s sports: Historical

To continue Inside NU’s Title IX week, we dove into the archives to find articles chronicling some of the most influential figures and moments in the history of women’s sports at Northwestern. A collection of articles from the 2021-22 academic year — published on June 20 — can be found here.

For the sake of online readers’ convenience, only one of the stories listed below was written before 2000. Unlike many other pieces in the Daily Northwestern’s print archive database (which requires NU student, staff or alumni credentials), it happened to fit on a single page in the original issue. That prevents online viewers from having to scan the entire paper for the story after clicking a link.

Op-Eds and Letters to Editors

From a 1974 plea for Northwestern women’s sports to receive aid to an attack on the gender disparities at the NCAA Basketball Tournament bubbles in 2021, these pieces exhibit a necessary, lasting call for positive change that has spanned decades.

April 9, 1974: NU women’s sports deserve aid (Daily Northwestern)

February 23, 2017: Letter to the Editor: The Big Ten should field mixed-gender tennis tournaments to promote equality (Daily Northwestern)

March 19, 2021: NCAA bubble disparities suggest gender equality in sports is still far away

Features

Get to know some of the NU coaching stars of today (Tracey Fuchs and Kelly Amonte Hiller) and the legends of its past (Anucha Browne). These pieces detail their brilliance on the court or field and their unsung work off of it.

November 7, 2014: Breaking the silence: Northwestern’s LGBT athletes struggle to find their voices amid a lacking support system (Daily Northwestern)

April 9, 2014: Amonte Hiller can’t help but stand out (Daily Northwestern)

October 21, 2014: Tracey Fuchs, ‘the Michael Jordan of field hockey’ (Daily Northwestern)

April 12, 2020: As a leader on and off the court, Anucha Browne has never been afraid to speak her truth

Game Stories

Northwestern has experienced elation in almost every scenario. The Wildcats kicked off one of the greatest lacrosse dynasties of all time with their first national title in 2005. Almost 15 years later, Joe McKeown’s squad ended a three-decade basketball conference title drought.

May 22, 2005: Unstoppable Champions (Daily Northwestern)

March 2, 2020: A special team, a special season, and the Big Ten Championship a year-plus in the making