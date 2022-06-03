Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - UCLA (Women’s College World Series, Elimination Round One)

After a run-rule drubbing at the hands of Oklahoma, Northwestern now finds itself in a win-or-go-home scenario in its second game of the Women’s World Series. The ‘Cats will try and stay alive against a UCLA team that it beat in dramatic, extra-inning walk-off fashion toward the beginning of the season, but the Bruins are no stranger to the stress of OKC, having won a NCAA-leading 12 national titles throughout the history of their program. Use the information below to tune in, share your thoughts on the game in the comments section below and follow along with us on Twitter at @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT (or shortly after, depending on the finish of the prior matchup)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (and online using the ESPN App)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting line: UCLA -240 (Bovada)