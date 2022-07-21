Northwestern football’s Top 10 most important players for 2022: Overall Rankings

Next up in our summer content previewing the 2022 Northwestern football season, our staff will break down who are the top 10 most important players on NU’s roster this season. With our position previews all wrapped up, it is time to discuss which individuals are crucial to Northwestern’s success this season.

Here’s who our staffers identified as their top 10 most important players for the coming season as well as our composite rankings for Inside NU as a whole.

2022 Top 10 Rankings Rankings Composite Sarah Effress Gavin Dorsey John Olsen Bradley Locker Iggy Dowling Ben Chasen Didi Jin Rankings Composite Sarah Effress Gavin Dorsey John Olsen Bradley Locker Iggy Dowling Ben Chasen Didi Jin 1 Ryan Hilinski or Brendan Sullivan QB1 QB1 QB1 Ryan Hilinski (since I expect him to start) QB1 QB1 QB1 2 Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Peter Skoronski Cam Mitchell Adetomiwa Adebawore Cam Mitchell Peter Skoronski Cam Mitchell 3 Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Cam Porter Malik Washington Malik Washington Peter Skoronski Adetomiwa Adebawore Bryce Gallagher 4 Adetomiwa Adebawore A.J. Hampton Jr. Cam Mitchell Cam Porter Cam Mitchell Malik Washington Bryce Gallagher Adetomiwa Adebawore 5 Bryce Gallagher Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Coco Azema Coco Azema Bryce Gallagher Cam Porter Bryce Kirtz 6 Malik Washington Evan Hull Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Jack Olsen 7 Cam Porter Malik Washington Coco Azema Adetomiwa Adebawore A.J. Hampton Coco Azema A.J. Hampton Taishon Holmes 8 Coco Azema Coco Azema Malik Washington Charlie Mangieri Peter Skoronski Josh Priebe Malik Washington Genson Hooper Price 9 A.J. Hampton Jr. Cam Porter AJ Hampton Jr. Ray Niro III Evan Hull A.J. Hampton Coco Azema Cam Porter 10 Evan Hull Cam Mitchell Bryce Kirtz Ethan Wiederkehr Jack Olsen Cam Porter Charlie Schmidt Peter Skoronski

Stay tuned as we break down these selections over the next few days, and feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments below!