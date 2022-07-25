How to watch Big Ten media days: Schedule, preview, TV, live streaming

This year’s B1G media days come with high expectations. Fans want answers about the addition of USC and UCLA in arguably the biggest college football news of the last decade, and they want to know how the open expanse of transfer opportunities could affect their favorite teams. Commissioner Kevin Warren has a lot to talk about, and thankfully the stage will be his at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday as he opens day one of press conferences between Big Ten coaches, players and the media.

While the big questions loom, Northwestern fans remained fixed on the haze surrounding Pat Fitzgerald’s program. Will he address the quarterback situation? Is Cam Porter back, or at least close? Will the ‘Cats go 3-9 or win the West? Tune in on Tuesday as Fitz takes the podium alongside Adetomiwa Adebawore, Cam Mitchell and Peter Skoronski in Indy, and follow along @InsideNU on Twitter for live content. Below is the schedule and how to watch/stream:

Tuesday Schedule

10:15 a.m. CT — Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner

11:00 a.m. CT — Scott Frost, Nebraska

11:15 a.m. CT — Mike Locksley, Maryland

11:30 a.m. CT — P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

11:45 a.m. CT — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

12:00 p.m. CT — Tom Allen, Indiana

12:15 p.m. CT — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cam Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski

12:30 p.m. CT — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special

Wednesday Schedule

11:00 a.m. CT — Jeff Brohm, Purdue

11:15 a.m. CT — Bret Bielema, Illinois

11:30 a.m. CT — Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:45 a.m. CT — Greg Schiano, Rutgers

12:00 p.m. CT — James Franklin, Penn State

12:15 p.m. CT — Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

12:30 p.m. CT — Ryan Day, Ohio State

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special

How to watch: TV/Online streaming

TV: Big Ten Network

Online/streaming: Fox Sports website/Fox Sports app